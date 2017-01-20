Two Etah education department officials suspended for school bus accident mishap

Two officials of the state education department have been suspended in connection with Thursday’s school bus accident case in Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

Two FIRs have also been registered in Etah school bus accident case, against school administration and the other against the bus driver. A magisterial enquiry has also been ordered.

As many as 15 children were killed and over forty were injured as the bus rammed into a stationary truck on Thursday morning.

Over 30 students of the J.S. Vidyaniketan English School were rushed to the nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

“ The school was open against the ordersof the district administration” Uttar Pradesh Assistant Director General Police Daljeet Singh Choudhary, told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the passing away of the young children.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his anguish over the tragedy.