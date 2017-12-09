 Two girls jump off 4th floor of restaurant in Salem, one dead | india-news | Hindustan Times
Two girls jump off 4th floor of restaurant in Salem, one dead

The girls, who are eighth standard students, did not return home on Friday after school hours.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2017 18:42 IST
The parents have lodged a complaint with Pallapatti police, who are investigating the case.
The parents have lodged a complaint with Pallapatti police, who are investigating the case.(PTI File Photo)

A teenage girl student died while another was injured when they allegedly jumped from a fourth floor of a restaurant in Salem, police said on Saturday.

The students, studying in the eighth standard at a private school, did not return home on Friday after school hours.

The parents had lodged a complaint with Pallapatti police, who are investigating.

Meanwhile, police received information that two girls jumped down from the fourth floor of a restaurant at Agrahara second street this morning, in which one student died on the spot, they said.

The other seriously injured student has been admitted to the government hospital here, police said.

Investigations are on to ascertain the reason for the students’ action, they added.

