Two Indian nationals arrested for printing counterfeit notes

Two Indian nationals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in printing counterfeit Nepalese rupee notes, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of police caught Balbir Singh, 22, and Krishna Singh, 20, on Thursday from Bhimdutta Municipality of Far-Western region when they were printing counterfeit Nepalese rupee notes of denomination of Rs 1,000, police said.

Various chemicals and equipment used for printing fake bank notes were seized from their possession, the police said.

Balbir and Krishna were earlier printing fake Nepalese currency from India, police said, adding that further investigation in the matter is going on.