Two injured in army firing on Srinagar outskirts

Two persons were injured on Saturday in Srinagar district when soldiers fired at a vehicle, police said.

A senior police officer said the incident took place in Shalteng area in the outskirts of the city.

“Army has said that they had inputs about movement of militants in the area. One vehicle was signalled to stop, but it refused to do so after which a few shots were fired by the soldiers, injuring two persons.

“Both the injured have been shifted to hospital. Attending doctors said their condition is stable. A case has been registered and the exact details are being ascertained,” the officer said.