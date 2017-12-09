Two IPS officers posted, 40 deputy SPs transferred in Jammu and Kashmir

In a major reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday ordered the posting of two IPS officers and transferred 40 deputy superintendents of police.

Director General of Police SP Vaid released the orders on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

Sandeep Gupta (IPS) is posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Domana in Jammu, replacing Varinder Singh who was transferred and posted as Dy SP of 19th Indian Reserve (IR) Battalion, the spokesperson said.

Utkarsh, another IPS officer, is posted as ASP headquarters Ganderbal district in Kashmir, relieving Rameez Raja who was transferred and posted as Dy SP at Anantnag in south Kashmir.

The Dy SP (CID) at New Delhi, Preeti Verma, was transferred and posted as Dy SP of JK Armed Police, 7th Battalion.

Dy SP (traffic) Rajouri-Poonch Mohammad Aslam Sheikh was transferred and posted as Dy SP, 5th Battalion of JK Armed police.