Two Maoists killed in Jamui (Bihar) encounter

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Barmasia forest under Barhat police station of Jamui district of south eastern Bihar, on Sunday..

Acting on a tip-off that Maoists have assembled in Gurmaha and Barmasia forests of the district, a joint team of CoBRA and CRPF’s specialised unit for jungle warfare, carried out a combing operation during which an exchange of fire took place between them and the rebels.

“Two Maoists were killed on the spot while three more extremists were believed to be injured in the encounter. But that is yet to be confirmed”, said Pawan Kumar Upadhaya, ASP (operation), Lakhisarai, a district adjoining Lakhisarai.

The ASP, who led the operation, said the encounter took place near Beriyabathan village inside Barmasia forest. Two assault rifles were recovered from the spot. “The operation in Barmasia forest is over now but search operations are still in progress”, he added.

The ASP said the bodies of the two slain Maoists had been brought to Barhat police station and efforts were on to ascertain their identity. “The possibility that the Maoists killed in the encounter were from outside the state cannot be ruled out as there was a report a top Maoist leader of Chattisgarh had taken shelter in forest area of Jamui district”, he added.

According to sources, 131 CRPF and 207 CoBRA battalions, primarily involved in the operations in Barmasia forest from Kukurjhap dam side last evening, had encircled the forest. The operation was provided back up from Laxmipur side in Jamui by 215 battalion of CRPF.

While the search operation was in progress near Beriyabathan, Maoists started firing on security forces from hilltop, leading to a fierce encounter, sources said.