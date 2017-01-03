Two Mumbai students feared drowned in Ganga in Rishikesh

Two Mumbai students in their early 20s are feared drowned in the Ganga, 60km from Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, police said on Monday.

They were part of 11-member group from a Mumbai-based college that came to Rishikesh to celebrate the New Year.

NS Napalchiyal, superintendent of police (SP) in Tehri district, said a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search for the youth --- identified as Vinay Sethi and Karan Jadhav.

Students of Thakur College of Science and Commerce located at Kanivali East, they partied on Sunday and went for river-rafting the next day.

The group clicked photos, and a student climbed atop a cliff and jumped into the river. Vinay also did the same, but was swept away by the currents. Karan tried to save Vinay, but he too was swept away.

“The parents of the students have been informed. We are searching for them,” the SP said.