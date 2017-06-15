Two Pakistani soldiers killed in Indian retaliation along LoC in Poonch district

Two Pakistani army soldiers were killed in retaliation by the Indian Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber Gali sector of Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.

“Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliation by Indian troops in Bhimber Gali sector on Wednesday,” an official said.

The Pakistani Army resorted to “unprovoked, indiscriminate” shelling and firing at three places on the LoC after which the Indian Army retaliated “effectively and strongly”.

The Pakistani army violated the ceasefire at two places in Rajouri district and in Bhimber Gali sector of Poonch district on Wednesday.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire ten times during the past four days on the LoC in Jammu region.

The Indian Army says that the Pakistani Army violates the bilateral ceasefire to assist infiltration of militants into the Indian side of the LoC.