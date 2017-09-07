Two porters injured as Pak troops open fire along LoC, out of danger

Two porters engaged by the Army were injured in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur Kerni sector of Poonch district on Thursday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Manish Mehta said the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatic weapons from 11.45 am. Indian soldiers retaliated, and the exchange of gunfire stopped ten minutes later.

“The injured people have been taken to the nearest hospital. Their condition is said to be stable,” Lt Col Mehta said. The porters were identified as Farooq Ahmed and Mushtaq Ali.

The ceasefire violation comes two days after BSF personnel foiled an infiltration bid across the international border in Jammu district’s Arnia sector, killing a Pakistani terrorist in the process, on Monday evening.

On Sunday, Pakistani troops resorted to shelling and firing at various forward Indian positions across Mendhar and Mankote areas of Poonch district. Over a dozen people have lost their lives in such incidents since the beginning of May.

Repeated shelling by the Pakistani army had triggered the migration of over 4,000 people from Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. They are now housed at six relief camps in the region.