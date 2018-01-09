Three schoolchildren killed as truck ploughs into a bus shelter in Kerala

Three school students were crushed to death and four seriously injured when a copra-laden truck ploughed into a bus shelter at Nilambur in Malappuram district on Tuesday morning.

Initial reports say the copra-laden truck coming from Karanataka lost control after hitting a bike and rammed into a bus and then hit the waiting-shed. Two children, aged seven and nine, died on the spot and the third student died in a hospital. They were students of the CKHS English medium school in Nilambur.

“Some of the injured are in critical condition. Besides schoolchildren an auto-rickshaw driver and another pedestrian were also injured in the mishap,” said Nilambur municipality chairman Arayadan Shoukat.

Eyewitnesses said the truck was speeding when the incident occurred. The driver of the truck, who was also injured in the accident, reportedly told the police that he dozed off while driving.