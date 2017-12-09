 Two women, including Congress leader, found dead in UP’s Ballia: Police | india-news | Hindustan Times
Two women, including Congress leader, found dead in UP’s Ballia: Police

Two women, including a district Congress leader, were found dead this morning in a house in Ballia.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2017 21:23 IST
Two women’s bodies were found in UP’s Ballia on Saturday.
Two women’s bodies were found in UP’s Ballia on Saturday.(AP File Photo/Representative image)

Two women, including a district Congress leader, were found dead this morning in a house in Ballia, the police said.

One of the deceased was identified as Congress leader Lilawati Chaubey (65), while the identity of the other could not be ascertained, superintendent of police Anil Kumar said.

“Today in the morning, when the milkman went to Chaubey’s house, he found two bodies, including that of Chaubey... Police is investigating the case,” the SP said.

