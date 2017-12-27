Two youth arrested for vandalising church on Christmas day in West Garo Hills

Two juveniles, involved in vandalising a church in the early hours on Christmas day in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district, were arrested on Wednesday after the people handed them over to police.

The duo, hailing from Tura town, confessed to their crime and admitted that it was done under the influence of alcohol, superintendent of police MGR Kumar said.

“We have apprehended the two involved in the incident, and they will be produced in a juvenile court as per procedures,” he said.

The two juveniles broke the front glass of the Hawakhana Baptist Church in Tura town at around 2.45am on Christmas day.

The footage of the act captured on CCTV had gone viral on social media, following which a DSP was asked to inquire into the matter.