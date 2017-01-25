 UAE close friend and one of India’s most valued partners, says Modi | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 25, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

UAE close friend and one of India’s most valued partners, says Modi

india Updated: Jan 25, 2017 14:42 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
IANS, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan before their meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.(AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as one of India’s “most valued partners and a close friend in an important region of the world”.

In his press statement after holding talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Modi said he held “very fruitful and productive discussions” and that the talks “particularly focused on implementation of various decisions” taken during their last two meetings.

“We agreed to sustain the momentum of our relations in key areas including energy and investments,” Modi said.

“We have been successful in creating new synergy in out ties. We have shaped an ambitious road map of engagement to make our comprehensive strategic partnership purposeful and action oriented,” the Prime Minister said.

“I expressed gratitude to His Highness for looking after the welfare of Indian nationals in UAE,” he said, and added that he had also thanked him for allotting land for a temple for the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi.

tags

more from india

How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
Promotional feature

Recommended for you