Udaipur: 16 year old pregnant after being raped by uncle

Udaipur

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping multiple times his 16-year-old niece, who is now pregnant.

Doctors confirmed the pregnancy when her parents, who hail from Mavli sub-division of Udaipur district, took her to a local hospital after noticing her protruding stomach.

Police said the girl was raped over a period of time by the relative who has been arrested on charges of rape and was remanded to judicial custody by a local court in Mavli. He was booked under various sections of POCSO Act, the police said.

Victims and her parents now want to abort the baby but the doctors advised them against it considering risk to her life as she is in the eighth month of her pregnancy.

Police said the victim first came in contact with the accused about a year back when the latter, a relative, came to meet her father.

“Soon he began visiting her house regularly and sometime he even came when she was alone,” a police official said quoting the victim.

The girl told her parents that her uncle initially tried to lure her with chocolates, but when she protested he sexually assaulted her.

The victim claimed the ordeal continued for over a period of six months. But she could not inform her parents as he had threatened to kill her if she disclosed it to anyone.

Bhojraj Singh of Ashray Vikas Sansthan, an NGO, met the victim’s family on Saturday and assured them of “all possible help and support.”

Bhojraj told HT the victim’s parents are in shock and are scared to talk.

He said the court has instructed the Superintendent of MB hospital to take proper care of the girl till she delivers the child.

He said since victim’s family is not willing to keep the child, he had urged them to hand over the baby to Palna Grah in the city.

Station house officer of Mavli Police Station Labhuram Vishnoi said a chargesheet in the case will be filed by January 18.