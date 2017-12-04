UK court says Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher airlines misled banks

Controversial Indian businessman Vijay Mallya sat impassively in the dock in court on the first day of his extradition trial on Monday as the prosecution set out details of various loans sought from banks by his Kingfisher airlines.

Mark Summers, appearing for India through the Crown Prosecution Service, told magistrate Emma Arbuthnot that he would first set out the prima facie case against Mallya and how Indian banks were allegedly misled into giving the loans.

A large number of documents from banks were cited and quoted from in relation to loan applications amounting to Rs 2000 crore beginning October 1, 2009. Meetings of Mallya with banks chairmen were also mentioned.

The first session was devoted to setting out the chronology of bank loans. Summers said he would examine later in the day where the money went.

Most of the documents and loans mentioned were related to State Bank of India and IDBI. They included credit ratings, internal appraisals and Kingfisher’s business plans. In some loan applications Mallya gave personal guarantees.

Indian investigative officials were present in the Westminster magistrates court that is expected to hear the case over eight days. Mallya, who was arrested earlier this year, is likely to have his bail, ending on Monday, extended.