UK summons North Korean ambassador over launch of missile over Japan

Britain said on Thursday it had summoned the North Korean ambassador to the foreign ministry to condemn its launch of a ballistic missle over Japan’s Hokkaido island earlier this week.

Earlier on Thursday Prime Minister Theresa May and her Japanese counterpart agreed to work together in countering the threat posed by North Korea during May’s visit to Japan.

“I summoned the North Korean ambassador to the (foreign ministry) today and made clear how strongly the UK condemns the regime’s launch of an intermediate range missile over Japan,” Mark Field, Britain’s Minister for Asia and the Pacific, said in a statement.

“North Korea’s reckless actions violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and threaten international security ... I urge the regime to end its illegal pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missiles and return to dialogue with the international community.”