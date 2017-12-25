Fog covers northern India; Ukranian woman, Delhi man killed in SUV crash in Uttar Pradesh

A Ukranian woman and a Delhi man were killed in a car crash on Agra-Noida Yamuna Expressway Monday, when several accidents were reported across Uttar Pradesh due to low visibility, officials said.

Many cities in India’s most populous state saw the skyline covered with dense fog in the morning, and temperature in capital Lucknow dipped to 7.7 degrees Celsius, one of the lowest this season. The visibility was reduced to a few meters in many areas.

“Two women from Ukraine, identified as Dana and Masha, were travelling from Kanpur to Delhi along with two youngsters...The vehicle (an SUV) met with an accident...(in) Mathura, leaving two dead,” Aditya Shukla, SP (rural) for Mathura, said.

He identified the deceased as Dana and Vaibhav Sharma. “Another girl from Ukraine, Masha, and Ankit from Haryana were injured,” the official told HT.

In a separate incident, a UP state transport bus on its way to Mirzapur, collided head on with a truck near Pratapgarh district, resulting in the death of the driver, Rasheed, 28. Around half a dozen passengers were injured, who were shifted to a nearby hospital by locals and police.

In Mainpuri district, 10 children were injured after their school bus collided with a truck around 8.30am. Their school was open on Christmas Day to celebrate the birthdays of students born in December.

“...10 students were injured besides the driver of school bus, which was badly damaged. The students were rushed for medical assistance and six were allowed to go home as they sustained minor injuries,” police said.

The truck driver managed to escape but his vehicle was seized by police.

In Braj region, a road connecting Kasganj to Aligarh saw another truck colliding with a private bus.

Fog led to the cancellation of at least 17 trains and the rescheduling of six even as 26 arrived late, a northern railway spokesperson said.

The entire northern plains have seen dense fog over the past week , with states such as Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal bearing the brunt.

The average temperature in the region hovered between 7 and 22 degrees Celsius. The Met predicted that maximum temperature was likely to dip further and minimum may rise by one or two notches.

In some cities of Uttar Pradesh, such as Muzaffarnagar, the minimum temperature was as low as 4 degree.

Met director JP Gupta said there will be no significant change in weather conditions in the next 24 hours and warned of dense fog in some parts of UP, especially on the outskirts of Allahabad and the neighbouring Pratapgarh district, where night temperature fell below 5 degrees Celsius.

BN Mishra, a weather expert and the former head of geography department at the Allahabad University, said the cold wave had intensified with snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over past three to four days but bright sunshine was keeping the day temperature above 20 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh Met officials said there was a possibility of moderate to shallow fog in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during evenings and mornings over the next three-four days. “Sky might turn cloudy on December 27. But otherwise it would remain dry up to December 29,” it said.

(with inputs from HTC in New Delhi, Chandigarh and Lucknow)