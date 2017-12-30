Undertrial commits suicide in Coimbatore jail by hanging from tree

An undertrial lodged in the Central jail here in connection with a motorcycle theft case, on Saturday allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree on the jail campus.

The 24-year old Ganapathi, hailing from Perundhurai in Erode district, was lodged in the Jail on December 26 on charges of motorcycle theft in Tirupur.

As Ganapathi was suffering from breathing problem, he was being given treatment in the jail hospital, police said.

Ganapathi was found hanging dead with using his dhoti on a tree on the campus, they said.