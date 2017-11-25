Undertrial in murder case escapes in Jammu and Kashmir, three cops suspended

An undertrial prisoner, facing murder charges, on Saturday escaped from police custody in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, an official said.

Three policemen - assistant sub-inspector Din Mohd, selection grade constable Ghulam Mustafa and head constable Mohd Safoor - were suspended for dereliction of duty after the incident, he said.

The undertrial, Mohammad Riaz, was being taken to Dhangri district jail in Rajouri after a session court hearing when he gave accompanying policemen the slip, the official said.

A case was registered against the police party and the escapee, he said, adding that a manhunt was been launched to locate Riaz.

Hailing from Muradpur village of Rajouri, Riaz was arrested in connection with a case registered at Nowshera police station last year and was facing various charges, including murder.