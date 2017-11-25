 Undertrial in murder case escapes in Jammu and Kashmir, three cops suspended | india-news | Hindustan Times
Undertrial in murder case escapes in Jammu and Kashmir, three cops suspended

The undertrial, Mohammad Riaz, was being taken to Dhangri district jail in Rajouri after a session court hearing when he gave accompanying policemen the slip.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2017 19:40 IST
An undertrial prisoner, facing murder charges, on Saturday escaped from police custody in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, an official said.

Three policemen - assistant sub-inspector Din Mohd, selection grade constable Ghulam Mustafa and head constable Mohd Safoor - were suspended for dereliction of duty after the incident, he said.

The undertrial, Mohammad Riaz, was being taken to Dhangri district jail in Rajouri after a session court hearing when he gave accompanying policemen the slip, the official said.

A case was registered against the police party and the escapee, he said, adding that a manhunt was been launched to locate Riaz.

Hailing from Muradpur village of Rajouri, Riaz was arrested in connection with a case registered at Nowshera police station last year and was facing various charges, including murder.

