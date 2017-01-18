 Union cabinet approves MoU between India and Russia | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 18, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Union cabinet approves MoU between India and Russia

india Updated: Jan 18, 2017 18:18 IST
IANS, New Delhi
IANS, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar shaking hands with his Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu at the 16th meeting of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-MTC) in New Delhi on Oct 26, 2016.(PTI)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to an MoU on youth exchange programmes with Russia to help promote exchange of ideas, values and culture between the two countries, an official statement said.

“Exchange programmes in the field of youth affairs between India and Russia will help in promoting exchange of ideas, values and culture amongst youth through establishment of people-to-people contacts and in consolidating friendly relations between the two countries,” it said.

“The selections for participation in exchange programmes shall be done in an objective and transparent manner and the outcomes of the programmes under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) shall be open for public scrutiny,” it added.

The exchange programmes would “help in developing international perspective among the youth and expanding their knowledge and expertise in the areas of youth affairs”, it added.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<