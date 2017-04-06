Union min Ananth Kumar says allegations of EVM tampering are ‘far from truth’

Allegations on tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are “far from truth” and the Opposition is trying to discredit the victory of the BJP in the recent polls, Union minister Ananth Kumar said on Thursday.

Raising the issue of alleged tampering of EVMs during the Zero Hour, CPI-M leader P Karunakaran demanded an in-depth and independent inquiry into the matter.

Mentioning reports about an EVM being tampered with in Madhya Pradesh, he also suggested that there could be an alternative mechanism to the machines.

Responding to the allegations, the Parliamentary Affairs minister said “it is totally far from truth and misleading”.

Opposition parties have been raising the issue of alleged tampering of EVMs.

“If there is anything today, then EVM is the best,” Kumar said and took a swipe at the Opposition saying they wanted to discredit the election victories of BJP and raising the “bogey”.