 Union minister Babul Supriyo’s convoy attacked in West Bengal | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 16, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Union minister Babul Supriyo’s convoy attacked in West Bengal

india Updated: Jan 16, 2017 23:22 IST
PTI
PTI
Durgapur
Highlight Story

TMC activists show black flag and try to attack the car of Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo in Asansol in Burdwan district of West Bengal on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Union Minister Babul Supriyo’s convoy on Monday was attacked by alleged activists of the Trinamool Congress while he was on an official visit to a thermal power station here but escaped unhurt.

Supriyo, the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, told PTI that his convoy was attacked by alleged TMC activists when he was on an official visit to Durgapur Steel Thermal Power station in his Asansol constituency during the day.

“As my car was entering the venue, TMC activists shouted slogans and pelted my car with stones. They tried to break my car,” he said.

Supriyo alleged there was no response from the local police though a CISF senior official had informed them after seeing the “huge gathering of aggressive TMC supporters at the gate”.

“The CISF commander had requested local police for help but there was no response from the police,” Supriyo alleged.

District police officials did not elaborate on the incident but said they are looking into the matter.

On January 4, over 100 Trinamool Congress workers had staged a protest outside the house of Supriyo in Kolkata demanding his arrest in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<