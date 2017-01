Ram Vilas Paswan complains of breathlessness, admitted to ICU

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Ram Vilas Paswan was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Patna on Thursday evening after he complained of breathlessness.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the minister RC Meena told PTI that Paswan was admitted to the ICU of Paras hospital.

His younger brother and Bihar LJP president Pashupati Kumar Paras told PTI from the hospital that the minister complained of breathlessness and was taken to the hospital around 8.30pm where doctors were examining him.

As the news of Paswan’s admission in the hospital spread, LJP supporters started gathering outside the hospital on Bailey road here.

Paswan, Union minister for food and consumer affairs, earlier arrived in Patna on Thursday on a four-day tour of the state during which he had some political engagements in Patna, Khagaria, Begusarai and Mokamah before hosting Makarsankranti feast in Patna on January 15.

LJP spokesperson Ashraf Ansari said that the minister’s wife and MP son Chirag Paswan are with him in the hospital.