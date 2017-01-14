Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan discharged from Patna hospital

Union Minister and LJP president Ramvilas Paswan, who was admitted to the ICU of a hospital after he complained of breathlessness, has been discharged on Saturday.

“Paswan has been discharged from the hospital after hisfull recovery,” Doctor Pramod Kumar, head of Cardiology unitof PARAS HMRI hospital, where the minister was admitted, said.

Paswan’s officer on special duty (OSD) R C Meena said that the minister would fly to New Delhi this evening.

Paswan was taken to his home in Sri Krishnapuri locality here by his son and MP, Chirag Paswan.

70-year-old Paswan was admitted to the hospital on Thursday after he complained of breathlessness. The LJP chief had shown signs of recovery since yesterday morning and also had a chat with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar later in the day.

Director of Medical Services of Paras HMRI Dr Talat Halimhad yesterday stated Paswan’s condition to be stable, sayinghe was expected to be discharged today.

The Union Minister had arrived here on Thursday on a four-day tour of the state during which he had some political engagements in Patna, Khagaria, Begusarai and Mokamah before hosting Makarsankranti feast in Patna on January 15.

Several top leaders visited the hospital to enquire abouthis health. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Paswan at the hospital on his return from the Begusarai leg of ‘Nishchay Yatra’. Union Minister Ramkripal Yadav, senior BJP leader Sushil mar Modi, former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, visited Paswan at the hospital.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad accompanied by his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, who is the health minister of the state, too met the Union Minister at the hospital.