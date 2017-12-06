‘Unlike Narendrabhai, I am human’: Rahul thanks BJP supporters for pointing out mistake in tweet

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has thanked the BJP for pointing out mistakes in his tweet question on Tuesday over inflation, saying that “unlike” Prime Minister Narendra Modi he is a “human” who makes mistakes.

“For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that’s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Gandhi’s tweet on Tuesday was part of his strategy to ask Modi a question daily ahead of the Gujarat elections. In the tweet the triggered the controversy, he asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party government was working only for the rich, pointing out the rise in prices post 2014, when the BJP came to power.

However, the percentage-wise figures were wrongly calculated. Later, the tweet was corrected.