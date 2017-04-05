Untraced reports, ‘shoddy’ probe: 81% of Jat quota violence cases at a dead-end

Haryana police had prepared ‘untraced’ reports beforehand in 81% of the 1,084 cases regarding violence in the 2016 Jat agitation before parleys on withdrawing cases began in 2017 between the state government and the agitation leaders.

A close scrutiny of reports submitted before Punjab and Haryana high court reveals that of the 1,084 FIRs in Rohtak, police probes reached a dead end in 883 cases. Most reports were prepared between July and December 2016 on the high court’s direction.

In over 90% cases, judicial officers have shown their dissatisfaction with the probe. Study also reveals a total of 684 FIRs were filed in Rohtak city and now there are 575 untraced reports.

A total of 2,110 FIRs were registered concerning the quota violence in almost eight districts. Rohtak registered the most FIRs at 1,084

The city had witnessed large-scale damage to private and government properties and FIRs include arson, loot and vandalism. Separate figures of losses in Rohtak are not available but a probe panel report had estimated losses of as much as Rs 20,000 crore across the state.

As many as 1,196 shops were set ablaze, 371 vehicles were damaged or set on fire, 30 schools and colleges were burnt, 75 houses were set afire, 53 hotels and marriage venues were devastated and 23 petrol pumps were attacked.

As many as 29 police station and posts were set ablaze and the weapons were looted.

The majority of the losses were in Rohtak as it remained under protesters’ siege for several days.

Thirty people lost their lives in the February violence.

Of the total 684 FIRs in Rohtak urban, as many as 132 FIRs were registered at city police station followed by 123 untraced and 5 cancellation reports.

Of the 110 FIRs in Urban Estate, 79 remain untraced. Police at third locality of civil lines filed 220 FIRs, of which 184 declared untraced.

At the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) police station, 181 FIRs were registered and 156 untraced reports have been filed.

Investigation ‘not satisfactory’

Be it urban Rohtak or rural areas, the local magistrates have reported of ‘shoddy jobs’ of investigations.

“No concrete steps have been taken by the investigation officer …undersigned is of the considered opinion that the investigation conducted by the police in the instant case is not satisfactory,” says Nidhi Solanki, a civil judge in her report in an FIR.