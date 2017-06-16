UP announces dissolution of Shia, Sunni Waqf boards, CBI probe into irregularities

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the Shia and Sunni Waqf boards in the state will be dissolved amid allegations of corruption charges against them.

The CM also recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into reports of corruption and irregularities against these boards on Thursday. The UP government plans to release a white paper on the allegations against the waqf boards.

The role of Samajwadi Party leader and former minorities affairs minister Azam Khan and his wife Tazeen Fatima, a Rajya Sabha legislator, would also be probed, minister of state for waqf Mohsin Raza told the Hindustan Times.

Raza was the first to demand the dissolution of the boards and seek CBI probe into corruption that he claimed took place under the SP rule. The minister said the government would soon appoint administrators to the board for six months and chairperson of both waqf boards would be suspended.

“The dissolution process has begun after considering all legal aspects,” Raza said. “There have been serious allegations of corruption against the Shia and Sunni waqf boards. The CBI probe would reveal the truth. We welcome it,” he added.

Khan described the move to dissolve the boards as unconstitutional and undemocratic. “These boards cannot be dissolved,” he told HT on phone from Rampur.

He, however, said he had no issues with the government move to recommend the CBI probe. “I have been against corruption and anything that is aimed at checking it is more than welcome,” he said even as SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary said the action smacked of vendetta politics.

The role of the chairperson of Shia Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi who is considered close to Khan, also came under the scanner in an inquiry conducted by the Waqf Council of India.

Rizvi was attending an Iftar hosted by RSS-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Lucknow when he came to know about the dissolution of boards was announced. Rizvi, who has been targeting Raza, said he wasn’t aware of the decision.

Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, the Central Waqf Council indicted Khan accusing him of corruption, which the senior SP leader dismissed as politically motivated.

The BJP welcomed the dissolution move and the probe.

“Corruption in waqf boards was ignored by the previous governments due to vote bank politics. We have been against appeasement and corruption from day one,” BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said.