UP cinema halls to show Kumbh logo before screening movies

Cinema halls in Uttar Pradesh will soon display the newly-unveiled logo for Kumbh Mela, right after the national anthem is played, to make youths understand the importance of the religious festival, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The new logo shows a group of sadhus taking a holy dip at the Sangam in Allahabad in the backdrop of temples and a Swastik symbol, principal secretary (torusim) Awanish Awasthi told PTI.

The decision comes soon after the Yogi Adityanath government announced that all official letters will carry the Kumbh logo.

The Kumbh Mela, which has lately joined the UNESCO’s list of intangible world heritage, is scheduled to be held in January 2019 in Allahabad.

On the new year day, Adityanath directed departments concerned to complete preparations for the 2019 Kumbh Mela in Allahabad “well in time” for its smooth conduct.

“All preparations should be completed well in time and in a concrete manner, so that the event is held successfully. The Magh Mela and Kumbh Mela 2019 are important from religious and tourism point of view,” a government statement quoted him as saying.

The chief minister recently interacted with seers of the Akhada Parishad and the Allahabad administration while reviewing preparations for Magh Mela and Kumbh Mela.

The government has also directed the local administration to display the logo with its tagline ‘Sarvsidhiprad Kumbh’, meaning Kumbh is the provider of all accomplishments.

In a circular last month, the government had made it compulsory to carry the logo in all publicity material, including hoardings and advertisements, with immediate effect.

The Mela was last held in Allahabad in 2013 and attended by around 10 crore people.

The state government expects nearly 12 crore people to visit Allahabad this time.

The UP government has also changed the nomenclature of the fair. The Ardh Kumbh is to be known as Kumbh.

Orders were also issued to carry only the updated name of the Mela in all correspondence.

Nearly Rs 2,500 crore will be devoted for the first Kumbh in Allahabad in January 2019 under the Adityanath government, over two times more than what Uttar Pradesh had spent on the last Kumbh held there in 2013, official sources said.

They said over 200 projects of 16 departments were coming up at break-neck speed, and this time at the Kumbh, it would not just be about a holy dip in the Sangam but also an “enhanced pilgrim experience”.

It will be ensured that pilgrims have to transverse the least distance on foot as shuttle buses will be used for the first time.

A senior UP government official said about Rs 950 crore were spent on Kumbh in Allahabad in 2013. “So it is a two-and-a-half-time jump in budget. Yogi Aditynath government is clear - funds will not come in the way of world-class pilgrim facilities,” he said.

The ‘Magh Mela’ that started in Allahabad yesterday is acting like a dress-rehearsal for the 2019 Kumbh.