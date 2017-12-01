 UP civic body poll results live: Trends show BJP leading, Yogi faces first big test
The results of the three-phased civic body elections will be seen as a referendum of Yogi Adityanath government's performance in the last seven months. Here are the live updates.
live Dec 01, 2017 09:13 IST
By HT Correspondent
Dec 01, 2017 09:13 IST

Initial trend comes in favour of the Congress in Mathura, the BSP in Firozabad and the BJP in Agra.

Dec 01, 2017 09:11 IST

BJP leading in Meerut, Lucknow

BJP mayor candidates are leading in Meerut, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur.

Dec 01, 2017 09:01 IST

56,000 employees roped in for counting

Counting for all the 652 local urban bodies, including 16 nagar nigams, has begun at 334 centres from 11,200 tables all over the state with around 56,000 employees engaged in the counting exercise.
 

Dec 01, 2017 09:01 IST

 

Dec 01, 2017 08:50 IST

BJP leading in early trends

As per trends from 10 municipal corporation seats so far, the BJP is leading in 8 while Samajwadi and BSP in 1 each and BSP in 1.

Dec 01, 2017 08:33 IST

Scene at a counting centre in Mainpuri

Dec 01, 2017 08:30 IST

Tight security at a counting centre. HT Photo

Dec 01, 2017 08:24 IST

CCTV cameras at counting centres

The Election commission has made arrangements of CCTV cameras and webcasting to monitor counting at the counting centres.
 

Dec 01, 2017 08:23 IST

No victory processions, liquor sale: EC

The Election Commission has banned victory processions after results and also prohibited sale of liquor till midnight.

Dec 01, 2017 08:19 IST

Results through SMS

The Election Commission will intimate the results to candidates through SMS on their registered mobile numbers. "The voters will also be sent SMS about the results of the candidates of their city/ward on their mobile no if the number is registered with the commission," says additional state election commissioner VP Verma.  
 

Dec 01, 2017 08:06 IST

Counting begins, results expected by 4pm

Counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh' local urban body (LUB) polls begins at 8am. Most of the results are expected to be out by 4pm. For the 16 nagar nigams (municipal corporations) where the state election commission had deployed EVMs for voting, the results may come much earlier.

Dec 01, 2017 08:03 IST

EVM malfunctioning, missing voter names

The civic polls were marred by complaints of missing name of voters who could not cast votes on the poll day. State election commissioner SK Agarwal has ordered a 3-member team headed by the divisional commissioner to probe the matter. There were also complaints about EVM malfunctioning. Agrawal said only 503 of 32,374 EVMs had to be replaced due to some snags, and this was only 0.7% against the norm of 2%.

Dec 01, 2017 07:58 IST

Make or break for SP, BSP and Congress

Victory in some municipal corporations could act as a morale booster for the Congress ahead of the Gujarat assembly election. Similarly, wins at some places could signal a comeback for the SP, which was humbled by the BJP in the state assembly polls earlier this year. The BSP, which has been sidelined in Uttar Pradesh since it lost power in 2012, is contesting the polls for the first time on the party symbol, in a desperate bid by its supremo Mayawati to stay relevant in the state.

Dec 01, 2017 07:51 IST

Yogi Adityanath faces first big test

The civic body polls are being seen as a referendum of Yogi Adityanath government's performance in the last seven months.

Dec 01, 2017 07:49 IST

Separate counting for mayors and corporators

Counting of votes for mayoral candidates will take place at nine different places, says Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate and district election officer.

Dec 01, 2017 07:47 IST

Counting to begin at 8am

The counting of votes polled for mayoral elections will start at the Ramabai Ambedkar Sthal in Lucknow at 8am. 

