UP civic body poll results live: Trends show BJP leading, Yogi faces first big test

Dec 01, 2017 07:58 IST

Make or break for SP, BSP and Congress

Victory in some municipal corporations could act as a morale booster for the Congress ahead of the Gujarat assembly election. Similarly, wins at some places could signal a comeback for the SP, which was humbled by the BJP in the state assembly polls earlier this year. The BSP, which has been sidelined in Uttar Pradesh since it lost power in 2012, is contesting the polls for the first time on the party symbol, in a desperate bid by its supremo Mayawati to stay relevant in the state.