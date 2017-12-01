UP civic body poll results live: Trends show BJP leading, Yogi faces first big test

Initial trend comes in favour of the Congress in Mathura, the BSP in Firozabad and the BJP in Agra.
BJP leading in Meerut, Lucknow
BJP mayor candidates are leading in Meerut, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur.
56,000 employees roped in for counting
Counting for all the 652 local urban bodies, including 16 nagar nigams, has begun at 334 centres from 11,200 tables all over the state with around 56,000 employees engaged in the counting exercise.
I don't consider anyone my competitor. I will be number one, no matter who is second or third: Sanyukta Bhatia, BJP Lucknow Mayor candidate pic.twitter.com/V1Eugt3j85— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 1, 2017
BJP leading in early trends
As per trends from 10 municipal corporation seats so far, the BJP is leading in 8 while Samajwadi and BSP in 1 each and BSP in 1.
Scene at a counting centre in Mainpuri
CCTV cameras at counting centres
The Election commission has made arrangements of CCTV cameras and webcasting to monitor counting at the counting centres.
No victory processions, liquor sale: EC
The Election Commission has banned victory processions after results and also prohibited sale of liquor till midnight.
Results through SMS
The Election Commission will intimate the results to candidates through SMS on their registered mobile numbers. "The voters will also be sent SMS about the results of the candidates of their city/ward on their mobile no if the number is registered with the commission," says additional state election commissioner VP Verma.
Counting begins, results expected by 4pm
Counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh' local urban body (LUB) polls begins at 8am. Most of the results are expected to be out by 4pm. For the 16 nagar nigams (municipal corporations) where the state election commission had deployed EVMs for voting, the results may come much earlier.
EVM malfunctioning, missing voter names
The civic polls were marred by complaints of missing name of voters who could not cast votes on the poll day. State election commissioner SK Agarwal has ordered a 3-member team headed by the divisional commissioner to probe the matter. There were also complaints about EVM malfunctioning. Agrawal said only 503 of 32,374 EVMs had to be replaced due to some snags, and this was only 0.7% against the norm of 2%.
Make or break for SP, BSP and Congress
Victory in some municipal corporations could act as a morale booster for the Congress ahead of the Gujarat assembly election. Similarly, wins at some places could signal a comeback for the SP, which was humbled by the BJP in the state assembly polls earlier this year. The BSP, which has been sidelined in Uttar Pradesh since it lost power in 2012, is contesting the polls for the first time on the party symbol, in a desperate bid by its supremo Mayawati to stay relevant in the state.
Yogi Adityanath faces first big test
The civic body polls are being seen as a referendum of Yogi Adityanath government's performance in the last seven months.
Separate counting for mayors and corporators
Counting of votes for mayoral candidates will take place at nine different places, says Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate and district election officer.
Counting to begin at 8am
The counting of votes polled for mayoral elections will start at the Ramabai Ambedkar Sthal in Lucknow at 8am.