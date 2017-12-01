UP civic polls: BJP set for massive victory, Congress gets drubbing in Amethi

The Congress was trounced on Friday in two nagar palika parishad seats in Amethi, the party’s pocket borough, even as the ruling BJP is all set for a massive victory, winning 10 of the 16 nagar nigams in Uttar Pradesh civic elections held last month.

The BJP won one seat while the other went to the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

The electoral drubbing of the Congress in the Gandhi stronghold has come as a bad news for the party ahead of Gujarat assembly elections.

The civic body polls held in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29 were the first electoral test for Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state after it assumed charge in March this year.

Of the remaining six nagar nigams, BJP is leading in four while Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) registered a stunning victory in Aligarh mayoral seat and is ahead of others in Meerut.

The state election commission, however, has not yet made any official announcement of most of the results so far.