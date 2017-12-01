UP civic polls: Initial trends come as a big morale booster to the BSP

The initial trends of the ongoing counting of votes for the civic polls come as big morale booster to the Bahujan Samja Party (BSP) that fought the local polls on its symbols for the first time.

The party is leading in four (Agra, Jhansi, Saharanpur and Firozabad) of the 16 nagar nigams (municipal corporations). The trends are encouraging for the party that was had been in limbo since the debacle in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls and the desertions that followed.

The Congress is leading in Mathura, the BJP’s stronghold.

The BJP is leading in 11 nagar nigams including Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakpur although the trends are not that encouraging for the party given the fact it had won 10 of the 12 mayoral seats in 2012.

In the 2012 local urban body polls, the BJP had won Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Agra, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi municipal corporations.

The SP and the BSP supported candidates had won the mayoral seats in Bareilly and Allahadbad nagar nigams, respectively. The Congress had drawn a blank.