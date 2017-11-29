 UP civic polls live: Voting for third phase begins in 26 districts
UP civic polls live: Voting for third phase begins in 26 districts

Voters turn out in large numbers braving early morning chill as polling for the third and last phase of Uttar Pradesh civic body elections begins in 26 districts.
live Nov 29, 2017 08:48 IST
By HT Correspondent
Nov 29, 2017 09:20 IST

Security forces are deployed at a polling booth in Bareilly after EVMs develop snag.

