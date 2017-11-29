UP civic polls live: Voting for third phase begins in 26 districts

Nov 29, 2017 09:20 IST
Security forces are deployed at a polling booth in Bareilly after EVMs develop snag.
Voting has been disrupted due to fault in EVM in Firozabad.
Polling begins in Etah, the hometown of former CM Kalyan Singh, now a governor. His son Raju Bhaiyya is an MP from Etah.
MoS finance and MP from Bareilly, Santosh Gangwar, casts his vote BBL School in Bareilly.
Till 2012 local bodies election in UP, Firozabad city had Nagar Palika but for this election, it has been upgraded to a Nagar Nigam. The city will have its first mayor.
Voters turn out at polling booths despite early morning chill in 26 districts of the state. Around 94 lakh voters will exercise their franchise amid tight security.