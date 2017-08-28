UP: Class 6 student found hanging at home, Blue Whale Challenge link suspected

A class 6 student was found hanging in his bedroom in Uttar Pradesh’s Maudaha town on Sunday evening. The police is probing if the alleged suicide has any connection with Blue Whale Challenge, a lethal online game.

Parth Singh, 13, was a student of Jaipuria Public School.

The police said Parth had his father’s phone in his hand in which the game was on when the body was taken down.

Maudaha circle officer Abhishek Yadav told IANS the suicide seems to have been triggered by the blue whale game and a probe is underway.

“We are sending IT experts to go through the mobile records and history,” said Yadav.