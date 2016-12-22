UP CM Akhilesh Yadav presents ‘mini poll budget’ to fund dream projects

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav presented a ‘mini poll budget’ in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday to provide additional funds for his ambitious projects ahead of the 2017 assembly elections in the state.

As Opposition members shouted slogans, the chief minister rose to present the second supplementary demand of grant for Rs 1,683.11 crore for his dream projects in 2016-2017.

He also presented a vote on account of Rs 1.34 lakh crore for the first five months of 2017-2018 (April-August) to meet the government’s committed expenditure.

In his written speech, the chief minister said he was presenting an interim budget for 2016-2017. The new government elected after the 2017 assembly elections will present a complete budget, he said.

In the supplementary demands, an additional Rs 1,000 crore has been proposed for construction and completion of the Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway. Akhilesh is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the expressway on Thursday. A sum of Rs 4.40 crore is proposed for 20 ambulances equipped with advanced life support system on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway that will be connected with east UP through the expressway.

An additional RS 450 crore is proposed for construction of roads, bridges and link roads to give a message that there was no paucity of funds after Akhilesh took away PWD from his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who he dismissed as minister.

Keen to give a pro-development message, the chief minister wants to meet the aspirations of people in different areas. This will also ensure additional funds to connect small habitations of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Villages, an SP government project, with main roads.