UP election: Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto, says will work to build Ram temple within law

The BJP will work towards construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya if elected in Uttar Pradesh, party president Amit Shah said at the release of the party’s manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Lucknow on Saturday.

After the release of the party’s manifesto, titled ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ (Pledge for People’s Welfare), Shah said BJP will form a government in Uttar Pradesh with a two-thirds majority.

The BJP is trying to return to power in UP after 15 years. In the 2012 elections the party was able to win only 47 of the state’s 403 seats, but in the general elections of 2014 it swept 71 of the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats.

The state will go to the polls in seven phases from February 11 to March 7 and the votes will be counted on March 11.

Highlights of what Amit Shah said:

- If BJP gets to form its government it would ensure that UP moves out of the category of bimaru (underperforming) states.

- UP poll results will prove to be an approval of Modi govt’s currency ban.

- The manifesto will focus on 9 key issues including farmers, women and poor.

- If elected the party will waive off farm loans of all small and marginal farmers.

- Will ensure immediate payment of dues to sugarcane farmers within 14 days.

- Rs 20000 crore agriculture irrigation scheme with focus on bundelkhand

- All colleges and universities will have free Wi-Fi. All students scoring above 50% will get free education till graduation.

- Up to 6 lakh loan from permanent houses and toilets. BPL citizens to get 2 lakh life cover.

- Will ensure 24x7 electricity in all houses.

- We will give laptops to everyone with free 1 GB internet per month.

- 6 religious places including Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura will have air connectivity with helicopter facility.

- BJP will work with the law for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.