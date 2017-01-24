UP election: Priyanka Gandhi on Congress’ list of 40 star campaigners

The Congress has named Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on its list of 40 star campaigners for the UP assembly election.

The move comes in the backdrop of her speculation about her likely campaign for the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance candidates.

Although Priyanka’s name figured on the list of star campaigners in previous elections too, she has restricted her campaign to assembly constituencies in the family bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi.

The other star campaigners on the list include Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretary (incharge UP) Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Raj Babbar, actress- turned-politician Nagma, former union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajeev Shukla, Sachin Pilot, Salman Khursheed, Sushil Kumar Shinde and RPN Singh are also on the list.

The names of PL Punia, Sanjay Singh and Pramod Tiwari are also on the list.

A Congress press release listed the 40 names for the first phase of the election. A senior party leader said the same list of star campaigners will be there for all the seven phases.