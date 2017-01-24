UP election: Shivpal Yadav’s name missing from Samajwadi Party’s list of star campaigners

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav’s name was missing from the list of 40 star campaigners that the party released for the UP polls on Tuesday.

However the list, which was sent to the poll panel in New Delhi by SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, contains the names of party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and chief minister Akhilesh Yadav among others.

Others star campaigners of the party include CM’s wife Dimple Yadav, party’s Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, Ramgopal Yadav and his son Akshay Yadav.

Mohd Azam Khan, Abu Asim Azmi, Kironmoy Nanda, Naresh Agarwal, Neeraj Shekhar and Rajendra Chowdhary will also be prominent campaigners for the party. He was also not present at the event where CM Akhilesh Yadav released the party’s manifesto on January 22. Even SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav was conspicuous by his absence though he turned up at the SP headquarters long after the event was over, citing delays due to traffic.