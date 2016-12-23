UP elections: After losing arms license, Atiq Ahmad says ‘follow rules’

The Samajwadi Party and its government are clearly on a different tangent when it comes to criminals in politics.

The ruling Samajwadi Party headed by his uncle Shiv Pal Singh Yadav announced Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad as the party’s official nominee from Kanpur Cantonment seat for UP assembly elections 2017 much against chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s stand against entry for criminals into politics.

Days after the announcement, Atiq and his goons had barged into Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture Technology and Sciences (SHIATS) and were caught on CCTV, assaulting the security staff. A FIR was later registered against Atiq and his three bodyguards.

“The DM Allahabad has issued a notice asking these men to deposit their firearms but they have sought time extension saying they will be in Kanpur on Thursday to attend the party convention,” said an Allahabad administration official.

Just ahead of his first public meeting as the party’s candidate, Atiq appealed to his supporters saying , “I urge all party workers and colleagues (accompanying me) not to bring any firearms to the party convention, pay taxes on the toll barriers on the route and follow traffic rules.” The appeal in the form of advertisements appeared in local dailies.

In 2014 Lok Sabha, SP had fielded Atiq from Shrawasti parliamentary seat but he had lost. UP unit chief of SP, Shiv Pal Singh Yadav had issued the candidates list, which also contained the name of Sibghatullah Ansari from Mohamdabad seat, brother of another don, Mukhtar Ansari on December 10.

Kanpur Cantonment seat, which has a siezable Muslim postulation, is presently held by BJP’s Raghunandan Bhaudauria. The BSP too has put up a Muslim from this constituency.