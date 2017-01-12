UP elections: Mulayam Singh Yadav gets party symbol offer from Lok Dal

The Lok Dal on Thursday offered its symbol to embattled Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest the Uttar Pradesh elections in case the ‘cycle’ symbol is frozen by the Election Commission due to feud in the party.

Lok Dal is a registered, unrecognised party which its national president Sunil Singh claimed was formed by socialist leader Charan Singh in 1980.

“I met Mulayam Singh and offered him to contest the elections on our symbol (farmer ploughing the field)) in case the cycle symbol is frozen. But he is hopeful that the feud will be settled and the symbol would not be frozen,” Singh told reporters after the meeting.

Asked whether he discussed any modalities with Yadav, Singh said Mulayam is a senior socialist leader and he is free to be the party president.

Tomorrow, the Election Commission will hear the Mulayam and Akhilesh camps who have staked claim over Samajwadi Party and its symbol.