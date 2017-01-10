UP elections: NCP says it will seek alliance if SP, Congress, RLD come together

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday offered to join if an alliance is formed between Samajwadi Party, Congress and RLD for the Uttar Pradesh elections and also sought a pact with Congress in Punjab and Goa.

Speaking after a working committee meet chaired by NCP president Sharad Pawar here, party’s national general secretary Tariq Anwar said though the party is keen on alliance with the Congress in Goa, if there is no consensus, it will look for clinching a deal with regional parties in the state.

“We will have discussions with secular parties to form an alliance in the election-bound states. In Uttar Pradesh, we will seek an alliance if the Samajwadi Party, Congress, Ajit Singh (RLD) come together.”

Amidst the ongoing infighting in the SP, talks of a possible alliance between the Uttar Pradesh ruling party and Congress has gained momentum.

Apart from elections in five states that are going to polls over the next two months, the working committee also discussed effects of demonetisation.

“If the talks are not fruitful the party would fight alone to expand its organisation,” said Anwar.

He said, in Punjab, major alliance is only between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP, the NCP is trying to hold talks with the Congress for a pact in the state.

When asked about an alliance with the Congress in Maharashtra civic polls scheduled next month, Anwar parried question saying decision on this would be taken at the state level.

Party’s national general secretary Praful Patel, state unit presidents of poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, and other members of the working committee took part in the meeting.

