UP: Man ties up daughters, leaves them in forest; police not pressing charges

Following an argument with his wife, an enraged father tied up his daughters and abandoned them in a forest in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, who were later rescued by locals and reunited with their mother.

Mohammad Rafi’s daughters - aged 18, 30 months - were rescued by a young man who caught the father in the act and informed villagers.

They were later handed over to former Block Pramukh, Mohd Akbar, who informed the police and offered to look after the children.

According to police, Rafi ‘came back to his senses’ and rushed to the spot looking for his daughters.

“When he approached the police, we refused to hand him back the girls,” said, Wahid Khan, inspector of civil lines police station in Rampur.

Later the girls were handed over to their mother, who came to the police station after Rafi contacted her.

But Khan said he has not pressed charges on the father, ‘in the best interest of the infants’.

“After seeing their parents, the two infants started crying and rushed to embrace their mother. It changed our mind,” the Inspector said.

“In the best interest of the infants’ future, we handed them to their mother. Had I taken a legal action, the future of the infants might have been jeopardized,” he said.