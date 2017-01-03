UP minister’s car hits, kills one in Hardoi; driver arrested

A 25-year-old cart owner was killed on the Hardoi-Lucknow highway when the driver of Uttar Pradesh’s rural development junior minister Omkar Singh Yadav ran the minister’s official car into him Monday night. The minister was not present in the vehicle.

Hardoi police superintendent Rajiv Malhotra said the cart owner died on spot. The accident took place at 9 pm. Police have arrested the driver, Mohit and registered an FIR.

The cart owner’s death enraged the locals who then blocked the highway in protest. The police and district administration pacified the crowd and opened the road for traffic.

Police claimed the driver told them that he had gone to Badaun to drop an associate of the minister and was returning to Lucknow. He said visibility was poor due to darkness and fog and he could not spot the cart owner on the highway.

HT tried to contact the minister but there was no response.