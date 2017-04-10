UP, Uttarakhand agree to resolve long-pending assets distribution

Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments have decided to amicably resolve the long-pending issue of assets distribution in a ‘time bound’ manner. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath met his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat in Lucknow on Monday in presence of senior officials from both the states to discuss the modalities.

Rawat, who returned to Dehradun later in the afternoon, said both the governments have stepped up efforts to get the process going and the Centre is also supportive of the move . “The UP CM has assured all possible help and both the states look forward to a profitable deal,” he said.

The twin states had been at loggerheads over distribution of assets in the past. The breakthrough came last month after UP irrigation officials signed documents to transfer 28 minor canals that get water from the upper Ganga canal in Haridwar.

Nonetheless, Uttarakhand is yet get control of Kumbh area in Haridwar. Add to that, 13,000 hectares, over 400 buildings, more than 20 canals and five major barrages are still controlled by UP administration.

Both states will also have to decide on sharing of power from Tehri Dam. The spilt in expense for Jamrani dam also feature on Uttarakhand’s list of priorities.

A source privy to today’s development said a meeting between the chief secretaries of the two states is likely to take place in the next three months .

“All principal secretaries and secretaries have been asked to submit report with comments to Uttarakhand government by May 10,” he added.