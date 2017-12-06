UP woman says husband divorced her through ‘triple talaq’ on phone from Kuwait

As the Centre plans to bring a bill against ‘triple talaq’ in the Parliament, a 32- year-old woman in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly divorced by her husband from Kuwait on phone.

The woman, belonging to Dalelkheda village under Zafarganj police station area, visited the SP office on Tuesday and complained that she was divorced on November 24 by her husband from Kuwait who uttering “talaq” thrice on the phone, ASP Vinod Kumar Singh said.

He added that the woman, who came with her two children, and her father, said she was married ten years ago to a man from the same village who went to Kuwait last year for work.

The father of the woman claimed that demands were being made for dowry and Rs two lakhs were given to them about three years ago, the ASP said adding that investigations were on and necessary action will be taken soon.