Uproar in Jammu and Kashmir assembly over civilian killings, Opposition walks out

The Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly on Wednesday witnessed chaos as opposition members, including former chief minister Omar Abdullah, raised the issues of the killings of civilians in the restive state and walked out of the House twice.

National Conference legislator Abdul Majeed Larmi raised the issue soon as the House assembled for the day’s business. A 22-year-old man was killed and another injured after a mob turned violent in Kulgam on Tuesday.

Waving a banner “Stop Innocent Killings” at Speaker Kavinder Gupta, Larmi sought a debate and the response of the government. He was supported by the opposition, including Congress.

Larmi said that the opposition had moved an adjournment motion over the same issue on January 3 but the speaker did not allow it.

NC MLA Devender Singh Rana along with other opposition legislators stormed the well and staged vociferous protests.

“Kashmir Jal Raha Hai, Jammu Sulag Raha Hai Aur Ladakh Ro Raha Hai,” Rana was heard saying on the top of his voice.

This government has ruined the state, he added.

Rana, one of the most vocal legislators, said the government has unleashed atrocities on hapless people in all the three regions of the state amid frayed nerves, heated arguments and intense sloganeering in the house.

NC MLAs Altaf Kaloo from Pahalgam and Mohammad Akbar Lone exchanged barbs with public works department minister Naeem Akhtar. Lone was seen gesticulating wildly towards Akhtar amid the din.

The members of the opposition staged a walkout after half an hour of the commotion. And when they returned after 10 minutes, Larmi again walked into the well with the same banner and was joined by Rana and other opposition members.

Beerwah MLA Abdullah said though reports of grief expressed by the chief minister appear in newspapers, it would have been apt had Mehbooba Mufti spared some time and said a word or two about the killings.

“She is going to speak on governor’s address this afternoon but if she had spoken for a minute on the killings, we would have appreciated,” he said.

“Now, don’t expect us to hear her speech. We won’t allow her. I won’t be here. She did wrong,” Abdullah said before staging a second walkout.

The entire opposition followed him.