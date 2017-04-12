US and UN should take note of Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says Ramdas Athawale

Minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday accused Pakistan of spreading terror in India and of wrongly accusing Kulbhushan Jadhav of being a spy.

Athawale also sought the intervention of the United States and the United Nation to prevent the hanging of Jadhav, accused of being an Indian spy by Pakistan.

“UN and the US should take cognisance of what is happening. They need to pay attention to what is being done by Pakistan,” the minister said in the Rajya Sabha said.

“Pakistan is deliberately poking India,” he said, adding that India gave Mumbai attacks accused Ajmal Kasab a chance to legal resource, despite evidence to indicate his terror links.

He hit out at Pakistan for not paying heed to India’s dossiers on terrorists being funded and aided from its soil. Athawale said that despite India presenting proof, Pakistan has not acted against terrorists. He said the neighbour sentenced Jadhav to death without any evidence.

On whether India should push for Pakistan being declared a terrorist state, he said it is well established that Islamabad spreads terrorism in India. “Now they have terror attacks in Pakistan as well... mosques and people are being attacked,” he said.

Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India (A), said Pakistan should have used India’s help to develop its economy. “It is a small country and yet bullies us, this is not good,” he said.

“I have been there (Pakistan) thrice, common people want good relations with India. Even in PoK, people have begun to struggle against the government,” the minister said.