Utkal Express derailment: 4 officials suspended, Northern Railway general manager sent on leave

The government on Sunday suspended four railway officials and sent the general manager of Northern Railway on leave following the derailment of the Kalinga Utkal Express that killed 22 passengers.

Based on prima facie evidence, a junior engineer (permanent way), a senior section engineer (permanent way), an assistant engineer and a senior divisional engineer have been suspended, a railway ministry statement said.

It said that the chief track engineer of Northern Railway was also transferred while the divisional rail manager, Delhi, and the general manager of the Northern Railway as well as the Railway Board’s member (engineering) were sent on leave.

Fourteen coaches of the train derailed on Saturday evening at Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. More than 150 people were injured. Railway officials admitted that negligence by its staff was to blame for the disaster.