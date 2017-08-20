Utkal Express derailment: Temple runs free kitchen for accident survivors

Residents of this small town set an example of selfless service to humanity after the accident of Utkal Express on Saturday evening with many assisting in rescue work and others providing food and shelter to needy passengers, policemen and other rescuers.

Sudhir Goel, president of Sri Jharkhand Mahadev Mandir in Shivpuri locality near the accident site, opened a langar (free kitchen) for survivors of the train accident inside the temple premises on Saturday night.

“More than 500 passengers and other people have taken food at the langar since Saturday night,” Goel said.

Spurred by the service of Goel and his team, local residents also came forward to contribute to the efforts. Goel said that people donated milk and volunteered to help in the langar in all possible ways.

Besides providing food, Goel and his team helped passengers for returning to their homes by proving them money for their tickets. The committee members also made mobile phones available for the survivors to help them in communicating with their relatives and friends.

Goel who is also the treasurer of Mandi Dharamsala in the town, also directed the staff to open all rooms for stay of cops, paramilitary forces and rescue team members without rent.

“They are doing service to humanity and it was our duty to take care of them,” he said.