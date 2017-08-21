Utkal Express derails: Agra girl’s journey to take holy dip in Ganga meets with tragic end

It was a long journey for Ram Niwas Pachori, a farmer of Agra district’s Jagner area, as he headed home with the body of his 22-year-old daughter Rinki, a victim of the Utkal Express train tragedy, on Sunday.

Rinki boarded Utkal Express from Agra with her uncle and aunt who are now undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the accident. At least 12 passengers who had boarded Utkal Express from Agra Cantonment on Saturday evening were injured in the train accident.

“I got to know about the train accident from the TV news on Saturday evening. After finding Rinki’s name on the list of the dead, we rushed to Muzaffarnagar on Saturday night,” Pachori told HT.

Rinki was the eldest of Ram Niwas Pachori’s six children.

“She was a quiet and responsible girl. After doing BSc, she was pursuing Bed and wanted to be a teacher,” said Sharma.

“Rinki had plans to take a holy dip in the Ganga at Haridwar and had boarded Utkal Express from Agra Cantonment station with her ‘bua’ (aunt) Usha Sharma and ‘fufaji’ (uncle) Braj Kishore Sharma but her journey met with a tragic end,” said Pachori.

Braj Kishore Sharma suffered a fracture in his leg.