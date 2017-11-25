Uttar Pradesh civic polls second phase: 25 districts to vote on Sunday

As many as 1.29 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the second phase of the three-tier civic polls in 25 districts on Sunday amid tight security arrangements by the state election commission (SEC).

Six municipal corporations (nagar nigams) -- Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Mathura -- are among the total 189 urban local bodies (ULBs) that are going to polls in the penultimate phase.

Mathura was elevated to the status of a nagar nigam alongwith Ayodhta-Faizabad by the Yogi Adityanath government in April this year.

The commission is not holding elections for ward no-38 of the nagar palika parishad, Loni, under Ghaziabad district due to death of Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) candidate there.

Allahabad nagar nigam has the highest number of candidates, 24, contesting for the post of mayor while Atarra nagar palika parishad in Banda and Bhogaon nagar panchayat in Mainpuri lead in number of candidates for the posts of chairperson at 26 and 27 respectively.

The civil polls are being held for nagar nigams, nagar palika parishad and nagar panchayats (semi-urban bodies). The SEC is using electronic voting machines in all the 16 nagar nigams while polling in nagar palika parishads and nagar panchayats is being held through the traditional ballot paper.

The third and last phase will be held on November 29 followed by counting of votes on December 1.